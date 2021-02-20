Chief Minister seeks clarification from L-G

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said he had written to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking clarification on how the three nominated MLAs in the Assembly were listed as BJP legislators.
Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said under Assembly rules, the three nominated MLAs could not be treated as BJP legislators.
Though a nominated legislator could join a party of choice after six months, this procedure in the case of the three MLAs had not been decided upon yet by the Speaker.
The Chief Minister said it was an error on the part of the Lt. Governor in describing the nominated legislators as BJP MLAs in her letter directing the convening of the Assembly for a floor vote on Monday.
“I have written to the Lt. Governor on this,” he also said.
The Congress-DMK legislators would meet again on Sunday to chalk out a strategy to face the floor vote in the Assembly.
A meeting was earlier held on Thursday night.
