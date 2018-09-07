Change of guard at Alliance Francaise

A new executive committee has taken over at the Alliance Francaise de Pondicherry (AFP), which is among the world’s earliest chapters of the international linguo-cultural organisation.

Alliance Francaise issued a press note on Thursday ratifying the change of guard, and perhaps also, marking an end to a long-drawn and acrimonious battle between rival factions at the organisation.

“Following the meeting held on September 3, 2018, the composition of the new office bearers of the Executive Committee of the Alliance Française de Pondichéry is as follows….” the Alliance Francaise press statement said.

Satish Nallam has replaced Lalit Verma as the president. Adrien Mirande is the general secretary and C. Kichenamourthy is vice-president (Indian) and Namassivayane the vice-president (French).

The other office-bearers are Rajavelu Nara (joint general secretary), Djeadissane Marigot (treasurer) and Balaramin Bichat, Albert Desjardins, Govindarajalou and Lalit Verma are administrative members.