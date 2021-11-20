Centre was forced to repeal farm legislations, says Narayanasamy

In a video message, the former Puducherry CM said though the Centre had decided to withdraw the legislations taking into account the Assembly elections due next year, the Congress party welcomed the decision as farmers are the backbone of the country

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said the Centre was forced to decide to repeal the three farm legislations because of the indefinite struggle by the farmers, as well as Opposition parties.

In a video message on Friday night, he said the BJP Puducherry unit used to ridicule the Congress party for staging agitations against the farm laws. “Now what explanation will the Puducherry BJP give to the people for repealing the laws,” he asked.

The senior Congress leader said that though the Centre had decided to withdraw the legislations taking into account the Assembly elections due next year, the Congress party welcomed the decision as farmers are the backbone of the country.

The Centre’s decision to extend the services of the heads of CBI and the Enforcement Directorate showed their intent to keep the investigating agencies under their control, he said “The Central investigating agencies have become a puppet in the hands of Mr. Modi. The Opposition members should oppose the ordinance extending the services of chiefs of CBI and ED in the winter session of Parliament,” he added.

Pointing to the devastation caused by the recent floods in the UT, the former Chief Minister said the government should immediately provide a financial assistance of Rs.10,000 each to all ration card holders.