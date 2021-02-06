Central team inspects crop damage

An inter-ministerial Central team on Friday inspected the crops damaged by unseasonal rain in the district.

The team, comprising Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner, Shubham Garg, Assistant Director, Central Electricity Authority, and Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, inspected Erumbur village in Bhuvanagiri block, where they inspected damaged paddy crops.

The team also visited Periyanesallur in Veppur and inspected the damage to the maize crop.

Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri elaborated on the loss estimated for agricultural crops damaged due to unseasonal rain in January.

The crops ready for harvest were damaged, resulting in heavy loss to farmers, he said.

The team members also heard in detail from the farmers and officials about the extent of damage caused to crops in the district.

The team later left for Chennai.