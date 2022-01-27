CENTAC publishes revised merit list for NEET courses

Full list available at www.centac puducherry.in

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has published the revised draft merit list for NEET-based degree courses (M.B.B.S, B.D.S and B.A.M.S) under Government, Management, Management (Telugu Minority), Management (Christian Minority) and NRI quota for 2021-22.

CENTAC said in a press note that the full list was available on www.centacpuducherry.in

While text messages had been sent to individual candidates, they were also advised to check the website for details, CENTAC said.

The new list is an update of an earlier list issued on January 21. In the revised list, there are 1,660 candidates (against 1,633 previously) in the government quota, the management quota (overall) has 6,154 candidates (against 6,018) and NRI quota 302 candidates (against 294), while there is no change in the number of Christian Minority (16) and Telugu Minority (21).

Meanwhile, the Puducherry UT All CENTAC Students and Parents' Association has petitioned the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and others calling upon the government to ensure that students from other States did not lay claim to seats reserved for domicile candidates.

After an emergency meeting convened by its president M. Narayanasamy, the Association called for strict measures to prevent out-of-State students entering the Puducherry Government reservation system illegally.

It wanted the government to provide Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Financial Assistance Scheme only to native students who had studied continuously from Class I to X in the Union Territory.

The Government should issue a circular to all schools requesting that the local students be required to register with the Health Department while applying for the NEET examination. A separate committee should be set up to prevent outside students from participating in government reservation. The committee should include government officials, parent-teacher associations, student organisations, and parent-student organisations, Mr. Narayanasamy said.