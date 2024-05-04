GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Camps to be held to issue certificates for Class X and XII students

May 04, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The District Administration has decided to hold special camps in government schools for issuing income, caste, residence, and other certificates for Class X and XII passed out students.

The decision to conduct special camps was taken at a meeting collector A. Kulothungam had with Sub-collectors, Tahsildars and Deputy tahsildars two days ago.

The meeting was held after complaints surfaced about the difficulties faced by the students to get certificates needed for them to pursue higher education courses and other purposes.

“We will start with one camp in a village. It will be held in a government school. The schedule will be announced with Sub Collectors soon,” he said.

The officials were directed to issue the certificates to students who apply through revenue offices and service centres without any delay. They have to complete the process of issuing certificates to students by May-June, an official release said.

