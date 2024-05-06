GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Book on governance and leadership in medical education institutions launched

May 06, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Romanian Ambassador to India Daniela-Mariana Sezonov Tane and others at the launch of the book brought out by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth.

Romanian Ambassador to India Daniela-Mariana Sezonov Tane and others at the launch of the book brought out by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A book on governance and leadership in medical education institutions brought out by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) was launched at a function held recently at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI).

Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM University, Hyderabad, launched the book, “‘Effective Leadership and Governance in Medical Institution of Higher Education (published by Elsevier) by handing over the first copy to K.R. Sethuraman, former SBV Vice-Chancellor.

The Ambassador of Romania to India, Daniela – Mariana Sezonov Tane, who was the chief guest, unveiled a plaque in the presence of Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor, and other dignitaries.

According to a press note, the book has been co-authored by a host of experts and edited by Asha Suresh Babu, General Manager (Administration), SBV and Balanehru Subramanian, Principal, School of Biomedical Sciences.

The book targets an audience comprising of management students, teachers, managers, and administrative staff engaged in the resourceful management of higher education, especially at the level of a tertiary health care higher educational institution. This book can also be a good reference for any aspiring educational institution. The principles discussed can also be essentially applied to organisations striving to achieve quality and competency, the note said.

