Beer spill holds up traffic

Even for Puducherry, which is known for its bars and free-flowing liquor, Saturday was an unusual day as a lorry carrying beer cartons toppled on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai, literally drenching the road with the frothy liquid.

While the driver escaped unhurt, the spill brought traffic to a standstill on the road for a short while.

Police sources said the mini lorry was carrying cartons of beer bottles from the godown of a wholesale liquor dealer located on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai to a bar.