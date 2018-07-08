Puducherry

Beer spill holds up traffic

Spirited workers: Volunteers clearing beer bottles lying scattered on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai after a lorry carrying them toppled in Puducherry on Saturday.

Spirited workers: Volunteers clearing beer bottles lying scattered on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai after a lorry carrying them toppled in Puducherry on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Even for Puducherry, which is known for its bars and free-flowing liquor, Saturday was an unusual day as a lorry carrying beer cartons toppled on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai, literally drenching the road with the frothy liquid.

While the driver escaped unhurt, the spill brought traffic to a standstill on the road for a short while.

Police sources said the mini lorry was carrying cartons of beer bottles from the godown of a wholesale liquor dealer located on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai to a bar.

