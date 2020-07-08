Bedi warns shopkeepers over laxity in COVID-19 preventive measures

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has expressed unhappiness over the laxity on the part of shopkeepers in taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a WhatsApp message to the media on Wednesday, the Lt. Governor said, “The source of infection is coming back to the shops and shopkeepers. Market associations must play the role in prevention. Any source which is coming back to the shopkeeper, will be prosecuted or asked to explain or maybe his shop closed for half the day under the Disaster Management Act.”

Seeking the cooperation of shopkeepers in controlling the spread of virus, the Lt. Governor said business establishments must ensure sanitation, physical distancing and a queue system. They should only serve people standing in queues, she said.

“Shopkeepers, factories and their labour are the major sources of infection. If it spreads in the community all of us will become more vulnerable,” Ms Bedi said.

She requested the Local Administration Department to enhance supervision at shops.