Bedi warns shopkeepers over laxity in COVID-19 preventive measures

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has expressed unhappiness over the laxity on the part of shopkeepers in taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a WhatsApp message to the media on Wednesday, the Lt. Governor said, “The source of infection is coming back to the shops and shopkeepers. Market associations must play the role in prevention. Any source which is coming back to the shopkeeper, will be prosecuted or asked to explain or maybe his shop closed for half the day under the Disaster Management Act.”
Seeking the cooperation of shopkeepers in controlling the spread of virus, the Lt. Governor said business establishments must ensure sanitation, physical distancing and a queue system. They should only serve people standing in queues, she said.
“Shopkeepers, factories and their labour are the major sources of infection. If it spreads in the community all of us will become more vulnerable,” Ms Bedi said.
She requested the Local Administration Department to enhance supervision at shops.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath