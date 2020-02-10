Bedi inspects clean-up work at Kanakan lake

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi bicycled with a team to review the state of Kanakan lake as part of her weekend visit on Sunday.

It was observed that the lake was clean. And the trees planted were being maintained and watered regularly. Most importantly, there was no seepage and as a result fish life has revived in the waters.

As part of the mprovement efforts, an area of 1,400 m was divided into zones and five community groups assigned to take over maintenance, a press note said.

There will be a monthly assessment by team of PWD, Municipality and Resident Welfare Association to adjudge the best maintained area, who will be recognised at the Raj Nivas.

The water body has been regularly visited by volunteers schools and others.