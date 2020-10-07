Avoid delay in executing projects: Puducherry L-G

She requested the Centre to factor in additional costs in anticipation as a contingency fund to avoid delays.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide project management training to all involved in planning projects so as to avoid delays in execution.

Participating in the inaugural of Arumparthapuram Road Overbridge, the Lt Governor said the construction of ROB got delayed for seven years for several reasons. “Due to this it had several over runs which cost the government additional money. Also huge litigation and land compensation fee,” she said.

Requesting the Centre to factor in additional costs in anticipation as a contingency fund to avoid delays, Lt Governor said the government should ensure project management training as refresher programme to all involved. It will also help in updating their skills, she added.

Ms Bedi also stressed the need for transparency in progress and accounting.