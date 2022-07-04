Aurovilians organise unity walk to express solidarity with Residents’ Assembly

A section of Aurovilians organised a walk on Saturday in an expression of solidarity with the Residents’ Assembly decision-making and to “preserve the spirit of community processes and participatory planning in the universal township”. The walk from Solar Kitchen to the Banyan tree near the Matrimandir was organised in the midst of an ongoing reconstitution by the Secretariat of the Auroville Foundation of several Auroville working groups such as the Working Committee, Funds and Assets Management Committee and Town Development Council. Around 500 Aurovilians gathered for the unity walk in response to the disharmony Auroville is currently facing and to “counter the division which is being created”, a spokesman for the residents said. Before commencing the event, a statement read out in English and Tamil underscored that it was the “need of the hour for the RA to show solidarity and strength as a central pillar of Auroville’s organisation and manifestation”. “Our strength as members of the Residents Assembly lies in our diversity, our collective aspirations and in our service to the ideals of the Mother and to Auroville”, the statement said. It also called for extending full support to the newly-selected Working Groups of the RA, and all the “community services which are under intense pressure”. The residents resolved to “continually invest ourselves fully in embodying the charter of Auroville”. The event concluded with a meditation to invoke The Mother’s guidance for the residents of Auroville.



