Atal Incubation Centre signs pact with ITI for drone technology collaboration

The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) and the ITI for Men, Mettupalayam, have entered into an understanding to work closely in the field of drone technology.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the authorities recently, the AIC would support ITI with relevant technology for training students under drone technician trade programme.

R. Sundaramurthy, executive director, AIC-Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation; M. Nandakumar, chairman, Institute Management Committee, ITI for Men; and D. Azhagananthan, secretary cum principal of ITI, signed the MoU at the Pondicherry Technological University campus.

“We will provide support for training the students in drone technology .The start-ups at our centre will also benefit with the agreement. The innovators at AIC will get an opportunity to use the large infrastructure at the ITI for further developing their products,” Mr. Sundaramurthy said.

Mr. Nandakumar said the students at ITI would benefit from the experienced trainers and also get a chance to interact with budding entrepreneurs. “AIC has got a wealth of knowledge in drone technology and has experience in nurturing start-ups in drone technology. Students at ITI are interested to learn the technology. The tie-up will throw several opportunities for the students,” he said.

The Union Ministry of Skill Development has selected the ITI for Men as a model institute for development under its scheme ‘Upgradation of Existing Government ITI into Model ITIs’. The institute would be developed at a cost of ₹ 5crore, of which 70% of the funds would be provided by Centre and remaining by the Puducherry government, said Mr. Azhagananthan.

“We have already received ₹1. 75 crore from Centre and ₹75 lakh from the Puducherry government. Utilising the amount, new buildings have been constructed and several tools and equipment purchased,” he said.

The institute has also introduced new courses for electrician, mechanic electric vehicle and drone technician trade, he added.