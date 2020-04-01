Puducherry

Arrangements in place to ensure physical distancing at market places: Puducherry police

The Puducherry police have claimed that elaborate arrangements have been made at all market places to maintain physical distancing in front of shops to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Responding to an article in The Hindu on March 31 “People throng temporary markets in Puducherry, do not follow physical distancing”, Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal said that markings were made in front of all the shops for ensuring physical distancing of the customers.

Drones were used for crowd management in a scientific manner and continuous announcements were made through the public address system to ensure physical distancing.

