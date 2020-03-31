People throng temporary markets in Puducherry, do not follow physical distancing

Physical distancing went for a toss with hundreds of people thronging the temporary markets, which opened at nine centres across the city on Tuesday. In spite of repeated appeals by the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to the people to adhere to physical distancing in the current context of the lockdown, people were seen gathering around the new markets.

Initially, the flow of shoppers was minimal and there was discipline on their part to adhere to physical distancing. However, the situation became awry after 9 a.m. after the crowd swelled presumably due to panic buying.

At the new bus stand, one of the venues for the vegetable market, people thronged the vegetable stalls. While officials were seen advising the people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing, local residents were in no mood to listen. Most of the vendors and the people were seen wandering around the stalls without wearing masks. The police personnel had a tough time in controlling the huge crowd that had gathered at all the stalls.

With the officials relaxing the lockdown period from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to enable the public to purchase essential commodities, vehicular traffic was back on the roads. Though the police had put barricades on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai and other arterial roads, motorists sneaked through the spaces between the barricades.

An official said that there were no restrictions on transport of grocery items and vegetables and the administration had ensured supply of vegetables during the lockdown.

“But people have failed to understand the significance of the 21-day lockdown and also to impose self-restriction upon themselves. Despite restrictions, people have been wandering about unnecessarily and congregating at various places defeating the very purpose of the lockdown. If this continues, Puducherry would face a serious threat,” he said.

At the Uzhavar Sandhai in Odiansalai, police resorted to pressuring the vendors to wind up the business for the day finding a large number of people swarming around vegetable outlets.