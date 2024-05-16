Applications called for Classes X, XI and XII supplementary exams in Puducherry

The Directorate of School Education has sought online applications from eligible candidates who wish to apply for the June/July supplementary examinations for the Class X, Higher Secondary First Year (Class XI) and Second Year (Class XII) categories.

Candidates who want to apply for supplementary examinations can apply online or in person between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at designated centres till June 1.

The service centres for Class XI and Class XII candidates are Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School, Muthirapalayam; Vivekananda Higher Secondary School, Chellaperumalpet; for Class X supplementary examinations are Jeevanandam Government Higher Secondary School, Karamanikuppam; and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kathirgamam.

The fees for candidates appearing in failed subjects and those writing the exams for the first time are provided in the web site www.dge.tn.gov.in