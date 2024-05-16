GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Applications called for Classes X, XI and XII supplementary exams in Puducherry

Published - May 16, 2024 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of School Education has sought online applications from eligible candidates who wish to apply for the June/July supplementary examinations for the Class X, Higher Secondary First Year (Class XI) and Second Year (Class XII) categories.

Candidates who want to apply for supplementary examinations can apply online or in person between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at designated centres till June 1.

The service centres for Class XI and Class XII candidates are Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School, Muthirapalayam; Vivekananda Higher Secondary School, Chellaperumalpet; for Class X supplementary examinations are Jeevanandam Government Higher Secondary School, Karamanikuppam; and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kathirgamam.

The fees for candidates appearing in failed subjects and those writing the exams for the first time are provided in the web site www.dge.tn.gov.in

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.