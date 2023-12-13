GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK stages protest against introduction of pre-paid meter reading in Puducherry

December 13, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday held a demonstration near the Electricity Department to protest against the decision of Puducherry government to introduce pre-paid meters for domestic electricity consumers in the Union Territory.

As a mark of protest against the decision, party workers broke pre-paid meters at the venue of the agitation. Addressing workers, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the introduction of the new system for electricity billing would impact the poor and middle class.

He also flayed the ruling All India N R Congress led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry for its failure to provide job opportunities. The government is also silent on the corruption charges, he said.

