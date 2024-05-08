AIADMK criticises AINRC-BJP govt on third anniversary

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has criticised the All India N R Congress-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Puducherry for not fulfilling promises made to the voters.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said there was nothing to celebrate for AINRC-BJP government during its third anniversary of government formation in the Union Territory.

The government has failed to implement the promises made to electors on reopening of ration shops, textile mills, and revival of cooperative societies. The government did not take steps to conduct local body elections in the Union Territory. The civic bodies are functioning without elected representatives for the last eight years, he added.

He also pointed out the failure on the part of the administration in the last four years to obtain 50 % seats under government quota in private medical colleges. The government has not taken a clear stand on the privatisation of Electricity Department. Several workers of cooperative societies are without salary for years, he charged.

On the development front too, he said the government had failed to introduce any new projects. No progress has been made on the expansion of airport and operationalisation of the port, he said.

“In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AINRC and BJP sought votes for having a same party/alliance government at Centre and in Puducherry to ensure development of UT. But nothing significant has happened in the last three years,” Mr. Anbalagan said.