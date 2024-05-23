Admission to nursing course via entrance exam

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - May 23, 2024 08:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

From this year, the admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) courses under Centac government quota will be through a common entrance examination.

According to the government, the admission for 2023-24 was based on the higher secondary examination marks scored by the students after a one-time exemption was provided by the Indian Nursing Council to its stipulation that a common entrance examination be conducted either by the State government/ university from the academic year 2O23-24.

As per the notification of the secretary, Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi, it is proposed to conduct the common entrance examination for admission to B.Sc (Nursing) seats under the Centac government quota by the Board of Examination of Nurses, Directorate of Health and Family welfare services, Puducherry.

Accordingly, a Government Order was issued in April. The date of examination and commencement of application process to register for the common entrance examination will be intimated in due course on the Centac website, the government said.

