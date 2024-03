March 22, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Three functionaries of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday climbed up a cell tower on Kamaraj Salai here in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The agitators, led by AAP State secretary Aladi Ganesan, raised slogans against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Centre over the arrest.

The police persuaded the protestors to get down, following which they were arrested, and later released in the evening.