Pat for AIR’s immense contribution

Member of Parliament R. Radhakrishnan paid a visit to the Puducherry unit of the All India Radio (AIR) which is celebrating its golden jubilee.

AIR programme head P. Prabhakaran welcomed him.

Praising AIR for its immense contribution, Mr. Radhakrishnan said AIR had broadcast programmes meeting the expectations of people. “This year, it has stepped into its 50th year, continuing to protect our culture and tradition through its programmes,” he said.Mr. Radhakrishnan said AIR has reached nearly 80 lakh people not only in Puducherry but also Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.

It has aired programmes on education, culture, medicine, agriculture, welfare for youth and elderly and women’s empowerment. “AIR has kept up the tradition of broadcasting discussions on important subjects and music,” he said.