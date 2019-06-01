Puducherry

801 students of Mailam college get placements

The Achievers’ Day programme of the Mailam Engineering College was marked by the hiring drive this year.

Leading MNCs, IT firms offer jobs at the Achievers’ Day

As many as 801 candidates received offer letters at a hiring drive at Mailam Engineering College which recently celebrated Achievers’ Day.

M. Dhanasekaran, chairman and managing director, Mailam Subramaniya Swamy Educational Trust, presided over the programme.

Vice-chairman S.V. Sugumaran, MLA and trust secretary Narayanasamy Kesavan felicitated the dignitaries.

S. Senthil, principal, and Rajendran Dandapani, business solutions evangelist, Zoho Corporation; gave away offer letters to 801 students who were placed in various MNCs such as TCS, CTS, Infosys, HCL, Wipro, OFS, Emphasis, Sutherland Global Services, IDBI Federal, Kotak Mahindra and so on during the academic year 2018-19. Placement officer Sathish Kumar explained the placement made during the year.

A one-day national seminar on “Nanobiophotonics – Imaging and Sensing- NANOBP’19” sponsored by CSIR, New Delhi, was conducted in IFET College of Engineering, Villupuram.

The seminar was inaugurated by V. Velmurugan, associate professor, Centre of Nanotechnology, VIT, Vellore, who was the chief guest.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Velmurugan explained the synthesis, properties and application of nanomaterial.

P. Hema of the department of information technology and V.S Shruthi of the department of computer science and engineering, hosted the afternoon sessions on image processing and sensing related to nanotechnology.

K.V. Raja, chairman; A. Mohamed Ilyas, vice-chairman; K. Shivaram Alva, secretary, G. Mahendran, principal; S. Matilda, vice-principal and dean academics; and J. Asha, dean placement, participated.

The programme was coordinated by a team led by K. Sivasankari.

(Compiled by

M. Dinesh Varma)

