31 new cases reported in U.T.

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 31 new cases were detected on Tuesday.

Mahe logged 14 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,311 tests, followed by Puducherry (9), Karaikal (6) and Yanam (2). With 43 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 284.

This comprised 57 patients in hospital and 227 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.34%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.33%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,924 cases against 1,26,768 recovered patients. Of an estimated 19.83 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.82 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,650 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 12,26,238 vaccine doses.

No death in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district recorded nil COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

Five persons tested positive, taking the tally of active cases to 64,399. In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive, taking the tally to 46,018. Kallakurichi district reported three cases, taking the total number of infections to 31,559.