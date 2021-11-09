24 cases, nil COVID-19 deaths reported in U.T.

Puducherry accounts for 20 new cases

No COVID-19 death occurred in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours as 24 new cases were reported on Monday.

Puducherry accounted for 20 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,806 tests, followed by Karaikal (4). No new cases were reported in Yanam and Mahe.

With 49 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 270. Of this, 65 patients were in hospitals and 205 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.33%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.34%.

The cumulative death toll remained at 1,862: Puducherry (1,456), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (48).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,224 cases against 1,26,092 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 19.32 lakh tests carried out so far, over 16.35 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 855 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has so far administered 11,39,966 lakh doses of vaccine.