2,000 police personnel to be deployed for Sani Peyarchi festival in Karaikal on Wednesday

December 19, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in the vicinity of Dharbaranyeswarar Swamy Temple in Karaikal as part of security arrangements for the Sani Peyarchi festival on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Superintendent of Police, North, Karaikal, Nitin Gavhal said the deployment would be made in and around the temple town of Thirunallar to oversee security arrangements and for crowd management. Specialised units of the territorial police for anti-sabotage checks will also be deployed, he said.

Special arrangements for security and crowd management will be made for the weekend as temple authorities expect the flow of devotees to continue on Saturday and Sunday. The deployment would be monitored and handled by 15 SPs, he said.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas held a meeting at the headquarters on Monday, December 18, 2023, to review the security preparations.

The office of the DGP, in a press release, said Mr. Srinivas has instructed police to put in place a proper mechanism so as to avoid overcrowding. Efforts should be made to avoid overcrowding and compartmentalisation of devotees visiting the temple for darshan, the release said. He has directed the police to conduct anti-sabotage checks inside the temple, parking places and areas where movement of devotees was expected.

The DGP has also instructed officers to ensure that the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed in the temple premises are functioning round the clock.

The meeting was attended by Narra Chaitanya, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order.