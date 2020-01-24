Mumbai

Will also invite Congress, NCP to join CM on Ayodhya visit, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said their allies Congress and NCP are welcome to join Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when he visits Ayodhya in March to mark the completion of his 100 days in power.

He said offering prayers to Lord Ram has got nothing to do with the common minimum programme, on the basis of which the three ideologically different parties came together to form a government in Maharashtra.

It will be Mr. Thackeray’s first visit to Ayodhya since his party severed ties with the BJP over sharing of power after elections in October last year.

“We will invite everybody, including our allies to join. Everyone worships Lord Ram at home. So, they can join us in offering prayers at Ayodhya,” said Mr. Raut.

Mr. Thackeray had earlier put off a visit to Ayodhya in November 24, 2019 after the NCP’s core committee resolved to form an alternative government.

Mr. Thackeray was sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28, 2019 and recently completed 50 days in office.

Mr. Thackeray last visited Ayodhya in June last year and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple along with 18 newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of his party.

