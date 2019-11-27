Watch | Fadnavis' Second CM Stint Among India's Shortest

Devendra Fadnavis’ second tenure as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has turned out to be one of the shortest in Indian history. He holds the distinction of being a ‘three day CM’ along with his Karnataka counterpart B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Fadnavis tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court asked the BJP government to prove its majority in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow. Mr. Fadnavis failed to reach the magic figure of 145, the number of MLAs required to support him to win the confidence motion.

