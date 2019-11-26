Devendra Fadnavis’ three-day stint as Chief Minister one of the shortest

Devendra Fadnavis’ second tenure as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has turned out to be one of the shortest in Indian history. He holds the distinction of being a ‘three-day CM’ along with his Karnataka counterpart B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Fadnavis tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court asked the BJP government to prove its majority in Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow. Mr. Fadnavis failed to reach the magic figure of 145 — the number of MLAs required to support him to win the confidence motion.

In May last year, Mr. Yediyurappa too met a similar fate. The 75-year-old BJP leader was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 17. He resigned before facing a Supreme Court-mandated floor test on May 19.

Incidentally, Mr. Yediyurappa had to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka after just eight days in 2007.

However, the distinction of shortest tenure as a Chief Minister goes to Jagdambika Pal. In 1998, after the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh was dismissed, Pal was sworn in as the Chief Minister late at night on February 21, a decision that was reversed by the High Court the next morning, leading him to be dubbed as “the one-day CM”.

In 2016, Arunachal Pradesh had three Chief Ministers. Of them Nabam Tuki of Congress had the shortest tenure — four days (July 13-17). He was succeeded by Pema Khandu of his own party, following dissidence within Congress. Within a month Mr. Khandu and his flock of supporting MLAs joined People's Party of Arunachal and then to the BJP. Mr. Khandu is still the Chief Minister of the State.

Bihar's Satish Prasad Singh of Congress served as the Chief Minister for just five days in 1968 — January 28 to February 1. B.P. Mandal, who succeeded Mr. Singh held the post for just 31 days.

In Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala had served as the Chief Minister for a period of five days in July 1990 and for 14 days in 1991.

Similarly in Meghalaya, veteran Congress leader S.C. Marak remained in power only for 13 days in 1998.

After the demise of M G Ramachandran — the founder of the AIADMK — in Tamil Nadu, his widow Janaki Ramachandran had a brief tenure of 23 days as the Chief Minister in January 1988.

In Kerala, the tenure of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader C.H. Mohammad Koya, the only Muslim Chief Minister of the State, lasted for 45 days in 1979.