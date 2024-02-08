February 08, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

After over 46 days of relentless protests at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, more than 1000 anganwadi workers have finally resumed work from January 29th, 2024.

The breakthrough came on January 26th, after a two and a half hour meeting with the Secretary of Women and Child Development and Integrated Child Development Services, who approved most of their demands.

The workers were not successful in demanding an increase in the meal cost per child per day.

Maharashtra anganwadi workers have been demanding nutritious food for 65 lakh children whose food per day cost for twice a day meal is just ₹8 per child since 2014.

Data also reveals that 42% of the children visiting the centres (up to six years) were stunted, while 15% were severely or moderately underweight, and 5% (up to five years) were wasted.

Also Watch | Why were Anganwadi workers protesting in Mumbai?

Reporting: Purnima Sah

Visuals: Purnima Sah, Gautham Doshi, Getty images and The Hindu Archives

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S