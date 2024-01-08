Watch |Why were Anganwadi workers protesting in Mumbai?

Two lakh Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra have been on strike since December 4th last year
Clad in pink saris, these workers thronged Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, shouting slogans on January 3rd
However, their meetings with the ministers were not successful, so they decided to leave Azad maidan to continue the protests in their own districts
Why are Anganwadi workers protesting?
Anganwadi workers are responsible for the nutrition of pregnant women, lactating mothers and children up to the age of six.
They serve hot, cooked meals to children aged between three months and six years
The Anganwadi workers have been demanding Rs 18,000 honorarium, pension, and government employee status.
They are also seeking nutritious food for 65 lakh children, whose per day cost for two meals a day is just ₹8 per child since 2014
So they are demanding an increase in meal prices, proposing Rs 24 per meal for severely malnourished children, and Rs 16 per meal for others
They are also demanding an increase in the rent for Anganawadis to afford spacious rooms
Currently, many of the anganwadis are functioning from small and congested rooms
Report : Purnima Sah
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover : Gopika KP
