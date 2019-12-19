VHP bats for CAA, hits out at Cong.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday spoke in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has sparked an outrage across the country. The statement was made at a press conference to announce the VHP’s Seva Kumbh, which will be held on December 22 in Kandivali.

Shriraj Nair, national spokesperson and joint secretary of the VHP, said the party is totally in support of the CAA and is trying to create awareness among the masses to prevent misinformation.

“Every previous government has changed the citizenship laws to increase its votes from a particular community but the current Central government has thought for the minorities, who are living in a very bad condition in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. We, too, want that the minorities from the three countries get instant citizenship as soon as they arrive in India, as India is culturally a Hindu country.”

Mr. Nair accused the Congress of spreading hatred among people. “There are many who want to turn this act into a Hindu-Muslim fight but we are patiently spreading awareness so that people get proper information about the Act.”

The VHP also announced its Seva Kumbh, which is a cultural meeting of all the social service centres of the VHP in Konkan region, at Harayana Bhavan in Kandivali (West). The Seva Kumbh, which is organised once in five years, will see participants from 212 social service centres.

Rajat Shirsat, seva pramukh, Konkan region, said, “We will organise meetings of all the volunteers and administrators of the service centres’ activities to review the work. There will be a cultural programme in which the students of all our service centres will take part, and many individuals, who do social welfare, will be felicitated at the event.”