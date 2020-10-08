VBA backs Oct. 10 shutdown to push for Maratha quota

Prakash Ambedkar hits out at BJP MPs claiming to represent community’s interests

While stating that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) would be extending support to the shutdown called by Maratha outfits in the State on October 10, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar hit out at the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from the royal families purporting to represent the interests of the Maratha community.

Speaking in Pune, Mr. Ambedkar came down especially hard on Udayanraje Bhosale, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Satara and direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, castigating him as an ‘imbecile’.

Mr. Bhosale had earlier called for all reservation to be abolished if the Maharashtra government failed to ensure implementation of the Maratha quota law in the State — a statement that irked Mr. Ambedkar.

Mr. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, claimed that he had not read anywhere of either Mr. Bhosale or Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje — the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Kolhapur — expressing their support for the shutdown.

Questioning Bhosale

“I wonder how a dolt like MP [Udayanraje Bhosale], who does not understand the Indian Constitution, was sent by the BJP to the Upper House… how can he demand for all reservation to be scrapped if the Maratha quota law does not get implemented in the State?” said the VBA leader.

Expressing his support for the shutdown, Mr. Ambedkar said that community leader Suresh Patil of the Maratha Arakshan Action Samiti had allegedly called him to demand support for their rally on Saturday.

“I have accordingly discussed the issue with my office-bearers and activists. We have decided to extend our support for the shutdown with the understanding that the Maratha community will not demand their quota from the pre-existing reservation for the OBC [Other Backward Classes] community as they are separate things,” said Mr. Ambedkar.

Prakash Ambedkar

Tense atmosphere

The VBA chief further cautioned that given the tense situation prevailing in the State over the Maratha quota issue, there was a distinct possibility that social harmony between the Maratha community and the OBC community could fray if the former insisted on getting their benefits from those already granted to the backward communities.

Mr. Ambedkar’s comments on Mr. Bhosale evoked a predictably furious response from the latter’s supporters, who raised slogans against him in Satara.

“Mr. Ambedkar’s condemnable remarks are an insult to the Chhatrapati’s throne… Maharashtra will not tolerate such regrettable statements,” said the Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister, Shamburaj Desai, who is an MLA from Satara.

Mr. Desai said both descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji had clarified their position on the reservation issue.

‘Unwarranted remarks’

While welcoming the VBA’s support for the shutdown on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that Mr. Ambedkar’s remarks concerning Mr. Bhosale were “regrettable” and utterly unwarranted.