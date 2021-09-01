Uddhav slams BJP for organising Jan Ashirwad Yatra

“There are warnings of a third wave of COVID-19 and such yatras put lives at risk”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for organising Jan Ashirwad Yatra despite warnings about a third wave of COVID-19, and said such yatras put people’s lives at risk.

Health guidelines being followed the world-over have to followed at any cost, he said.

“This government is not against any festival... The guidelines prescribed to combat against this pandemic have to be followed. The Central government has directed States to take precautions, expressing fears that the spread of the virus might increase during festivals,” said Mr. Thackeray.

He was speaking at an event organised by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, at which an oxygen plant built by his foundation was dedicated to the service of people on the occasion of Dahi handi festival.

BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have called a protest demanding permission to celebrate Dahi handi. Raj Thackeray-led MNS organised a symbolic Dahi handi event, where party leader and former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar broke the handi. Another MNS leader Amey Khopkar said his party would surely celebrate the festival as directed by Mr. Thackeray.

Police had filed cases against party workers after they broke the law and organised celebrations.

“Nobody objected to Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Then what is the problem with festivals?” the MNS chief said at a press conference.

He said lockdown restrictions were imposed only on festivals. All other businesses, hes aid, were functioning normally.

“I have given orders to my workers to celebrate Dahi handi festival,” he declared.