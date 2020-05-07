Uddhav seeks access to Central facilities in State

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday requested Central agencies such as the defence forces, Mumbai Port Trust and the Railways to make available hospitals and institutes under their jurisdiction to set up isolation facilities, with the number of COVID-19 patients increasing rapidly in the State.

Mr. Thackeray, who is monitoring the communication with Central government agencies, had spoken of setting up isolation facilities in Worli and Goregaon in his social media address a few weeks ago. He had said such an arrangement was not a matter of concern but of precaution.

The Union government had informed all State governments that the number of patients may increase by May, sources said. “With relaxations to the lockdown, stranded people have started coming back to Maharashtra. In addition, those who were stranded in foreign countries may also return soon as the process has begun,” said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.

“We need to increase the number of isolation and ICU beds and as a result, are approaching Central agencies requesting them to make available there buildings and hospitals so that arrangements can be made,” the official said.

This is part of the planning on behalf of the State government and there is nothing to worry, he said.

Among the locations the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made available in the city are Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Nehru Science Centre, Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Richardson & Kruddas Factory near Sir JJ Group of Hospitals and Bandra Kurla Complex.

Municipal commissioners and district collectors too have been directed to ensure that such facilities are made available. All private hospitals and institutes have been asked to make isolation and intensive care unit beds available.