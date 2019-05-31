Uber partners with IOCL for fuel benefits to drivers

Uber has entered into a partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to offer special benefits to drivers on their platform across India. The partnership is the latest initiative under its Uber Care umbrella and the company claims that more than 12,000 drivers have already registered for it.

Under the arrangement, drivers on Uber can avail discounts on petrol, diesel and CNG in IOCL petrol pumps across India. Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director (Retail Sales), said, “Through our association with Uber we would be giving their driver partners another reason to fuel with us and also earn IndianOil’s XtraReward loyalty points for free fuelling.”

Commenting on the partnership, Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia said, “This unique partnership is targeted at easing the cost of fuel and giving back to driver partners who use the Uber App to earn a livelihood.”

Over the past few months, Uber has launched several initiatives under its UberCARE programme. In January, it launched the Driver Safety Toolkit, a comprehensive set of in-app safety features. More recently, it partnered with Ayushman Bharat, the government-run healthcare scheme, to facilitate free hospitalisation care worth ₹5,00,000 for all drivers on its platform and their families every year.