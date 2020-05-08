Uber, Nature’s Basket join hands to home deliver essentials

Nature’s Basket has tied up with Uber to home deliver essential supplies in Mumbai and Pune.

Customers can now place orders from Nature’s Basket stores in Bandra, Chembur, Lokhandwala and Prabhadevi in Mumbai, and in Aundh in Pune.

Devendra Chawla, managing director, Spencer’s Retail and Nature’s Basket, said, “To enable more deliveries in a day to our customers via e-commerce and phone orders, we have tied up with Uber. More deliveries can be done in a larger vehicle compared with just one person on one bike. Solving last-mile deliveries is the need of the hour.”

Prabhjeet Singh, director of operations and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, said they are also stepping up efforts to create earning opportunities for drivers by not charging commissions.

Mr. Singh said drivers associated with last-mile delivery will be allowed to keep “100% of billed amounts”.

Uber, in a statement, said, “During the extended lockdown combined with restrictions in Mumbai and Pune, this partnership will support the government’s objective of limiting movement in these cities and ensure that citizens remain indoors to contain the spread of COVID-19.”