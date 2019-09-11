Two held for raping woman from Satara

The Trombay police have arrested two people for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman from Satara earlier this month. Officers said that one of the accused convinced the victim to send him intimate pictures of herself, which he later used to blackmail her into submission.

The accused, Amjad Ali Khan (30) and Noor Mohammed Sheikh (42), are residents of Govandi, Trombay police personnel said. While Mr. Khan is a painter, Mr. Sheikh drives a taxi.

“Mr. Khan is acquainted with the victim’s brother-in-law and got to know her through him. They exchanged numbers last month and interacted for over 15 days, during which time he convinced her to send him some intimate pictures. They subsequently decided to meet and she came to Mumbai to meet him on September 6,” a police officer said.

The officer said Mr. Khan and Mr. Sheikh received the victim at Sewri railway station, and in Mr. Sheikh’s taxi, first took her to Bandra, where they spent the day. They then took her to Mr. Khan’s client’s house in Maharashtra Nagar, which was being painted, and hence knew it would be unoccupied.

“At the house, Mr. Khan threatened to circulate her intimate pictures on social media unless she gave in to his demands. Both subsequently forced themselves on her. The victim then went to her sister, who stays in Mumbai, kept silent for three days before confiding in her. The family approached us on Monday night,” the officer said.

The police recorded the victim’s statement and sent her for medical tests. After that, both the accused were picked up from their residence and arrested early on Tuesday. “Both have been charged with gang rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Information Technology Act,” senior police inspector Siddheshwar Gove, Trombay police station, said.