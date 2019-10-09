Two arrested for robbing, murdering Ola driver

The Koparkhairane police have arrested two men for murdering and robbing an Ola driver in the wee hours of Monday. The accused, Akash Suresh Navgane (21) and Kiran Vishnu Chikne (22), residents of Koparkhairane, were arrested on Monday night after police learnt they were in the area at the time of the crime.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, Gayasagar Mishra (23), a resident of Gothivali village, was found in a pool of blood near a car. The car belonged to another Gothivali resident and Mishra used it as an Ola cab at night. The spot was found was 200 m from Adarsh bar in Koparkhairane. Police reached the spot after getting information about an injured man. However, Mishra succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

Police investigation led them to the two accused. “They hired the car from Adarsh bar and tried to rob Mishra. When he resisted, they attacked him with a knife, took his mobile phone and cash, and fled,” said police inspector Nishikant Vishwakar from Koparkhairane police station.

A court on Tuesday remanded the two in police custody for seven days. Both are labourers, drug addicts and suspected to have robbed Mishra for quick money for drugs and alcohol. “We are checking if they have a criminal record,” Mr. Vishwakar said.