Traffic restrictions on NH-66 for Ganeshotsav

Vehicles involved in ongoing widening of highway will be exempted: officials of Raigad district administration

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra government has decided to regulate the movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway 66.

The main thoroughfare, which connects Panvel to Sawantwadi, passes through Pen, Wadkhal, Nagothane, Kolad, Indapur, Mahad, Khed, Chilung, Sangameshwar, Rajapur, Kanvkavli and Kudal.

Vehicles with gross weight of over 16 tonnes will be barred from using the highway from the midnight of September 7 till 8 p.m. on September 10; from 8 a.m. on September 14 till 8 p.m. on September 15; and from 8 a.m. on September 19 till 8 p.m. on September 20. Vehicles transporting sand will not be allowed to ply from midnight on September 7 till 8 p.m. on September 20.

The ban will not apply for vehicles transporting milk, petrol, diesel, gas cylinders, liquid medical oxygen, foodgrains, vegetables, and perishable essential goods. Vehicles involved in the ongoing widening of the highway will also be exempted, officials of the Raigad district administration said.