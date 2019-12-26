Mumbai

Ticket checker manhandled at Ambernath

more-in

In another case of commuters assaulting ticket checkers, a lady ticket checker (TC) was manhandled by a woman at Ambernath station on Wednesday. Namrata Viney Shendge was checking the tickets of passengers on platform number 3 around 7.30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

The accused, Minal Mahendra Ghule, had boarded the train from Neral. Central Railway officials said upon not being able to produce the ticket, she manhandled Ms. Shendge. “When Anita Kamble of the government railway police (GRP) tried to intervene, she too was assaulted by Ms. Ghule. She and her husband were then taken into custody by the GRP,” a CR official said.

On Tuesday, in two separate incidents, two TCs were assaulted by passengers at Bandra and King Circle stations. In both the cases, the TCs fell onto the tracks and received grievous injuries. The TC in the King Circle case even dislocated his shoulder.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 1:24:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/ticket-checker-manhandled-at-ambernath/article30398709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY