Ticket checker manhandled at Ambernath

In another case of commuters assaulting ticket checkers, a lady ticket checker (TC) was manhandled by a woman at Ambernath station on Wednesday. Namrata Viney Shendge was checking the tickets of passengers on platform number 3 around 7.30 a.m. when the incident occurred.

The accused, Minal Mahendra Ghule, had boarded the train from Neral. Central Railway officials said upon not being able to produce the ticket, she manhandled Ms. Shendge. “When Anita Kamble of the government railway police (GRP) tried to intervene, she too was assaulted by Ms. Ghule. She and her husband were then taken into custody by the GRP,” a CR official said.

On Tuesday, in two separate incidents, two TCs were assaulted by passengers at Bandra and King Circle stations. In both the cases, the TCs fell onto the tracks and received grievous injuries. The TC in the King Circle case even dislocated his shoulder.