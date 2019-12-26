Ticket checker manhandled at Ambernath

In another case of commuters assaulting ticket checkers, a lady ticket checker (TC) was manhandled by a woman at Ambernath station on Wednesday. Namrata Viney Shendge was checking the tickets of passengers on platform number 3 around 7.30 a.m. when the incident occurred.
The accused, Minal Mahendra Ghule, had boarded the train from Neral. Central Railway officials said upon not being able to produce the ticket, she manhandled Ms. Shendge. “When Anita Kamble of the government railway police (GRP) tried to intervene, she too was assaulted by Ms. Ghule. She and her husband were then taken into custody by the GRP,” a CR official said.
On Tuesday, in two separate incidents, two TCs were assaulted by passengers at Bandra and King Circle stations. In both the cases, the TCs fell onto the tracks and received grievous injuries. The TC in the King Circle case even dislocated his shoulder.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.