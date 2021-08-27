Three arrested for murder

An argument broke out while drinking alcohol

The Kalamboli police have arrested three people — Udit Naik (22), Pratik Pagare (18) and a 16-year-old boy — for beating to death Nitesh Sunil Dubedi (15).

The body of the Class IX student was found on Monday at Sector 5 in Kalamboli. “He used to stay in Kalamboli and recently shifted to Kharghar. We learnt that Nitesh and his friends often committed petty thefts to buy alcohol and party at night,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Shivraj Patil said.

On Sunday, they stole mobile phones from trucks parked nearby. “The drivers were in search of the thieves and we initially suspected them. While scanning CCTV footage, we found the friends drinking alcohol. An eyewitness said that he saw them fighting and we nabbed the trio on Thursday,” Mr. Patil said.

The minor accused reached the spot later and an argument broke out over him joining the group. The accused then ended up killing Nitesh and dumped the body near a dairy shop. The accused have been remanded in police custody till Monday.