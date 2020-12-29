Teenager held for molesting woman on train

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday arrested a teenager from Mankhurd who allegedly molested a 45-year-old woman in the ladies compartment of a moving local train.
The woman, a resident of Ghansoli, works at Parel. She alighted at Vashi railway station via a train on the Trans Harbour Line and was waiting for a CSMT-bound train to go to work around 8.30 a.m. on Friday. When she boarded the train, the accused, Ayan Azim Beg (19) from Mankhurd, who was also at the station, got into the ladies compartment at the same time.
On finding the woman alone, the accused started molesting her. The lady resisted him, and after the train reached Mankhurd, Beg alighted from the train and fled. The woman went to her place of work and later on Saturday, she lodged a complaint at Vashi railway police station.
The GRP filed a case of molestation against the accused and traced him through CCTV footage. “We suspected that he might try to do the same crime again and hence laid a trap at Vashi and Mankhurd railway stations. On Sunday, we found him loitering at Vashi station and nabbed him. We found that he was a habitual mobile phone snatcher too. He is in our custody till Tuesday,” senior police inspector Vishnu Kesarkar from Vashi GRP said.
