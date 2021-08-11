Teenager detained for mother’s murder

The Rabale police in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday detained a teenager for allegedly killing her 41-year-old mother and then trying to pass it off as a suicide. She was sent to a juvenile home in Bhiwandi.

Suresh Mengade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said, “After clearing Class X exam, the teenager’s parents wanted her to become a doctor and enrolled her for classes for NEET exam. The mother and the daughter used to fight over her studies for NEET classes.”

On July 30, during one such fight, the mother threatened her with a knife. But the girl pushed her mother who banged her head against the corner of a cot. The mother tried to grab a karate belt lying nearby but the teenager snatched it and strangled her to death. The girl then sent a WhatsApp message from her mother’s phone to her father and uncle, which read ‘I tried everything. I quit’. She locked the bedroom door and stepped out.

The post-mortem report came on August 8 and a murder case was registered. After the police took the teenager into confidence, she confessed to the crime.