Teachers call off strike, class XII results on time

Junior college teachers on Tuesday withdrew their strike against paper assessment after assurances from the State Minister for Forests, Finance and Planning Sudhir Mungatiwar. This clears the way for timely results of the ongoing Class XII exams.

Class XII teachers had boycotted paper corrections seeking redressal of their various demands. They were assured that funds for their demands would be sanctioned within this ongoing interim budget session. Grants have been assured for colleges who were granted aid in 2011 but have never received it from the government till date.

The teachers union estimates that about 12,000 teachers will benefit from this move. Information Technology subject teachers will henceforth be eligible for aided salary, though budgetary allocation for them will be made in the next budget.

68 posts restored

About 68 posts have already been restored through a supplementary demand in the Assembly session on Tuesday. Assurances that more temporary posts will be confirmed and vacancies will be filled up soon.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde also gave written assurances, said Professor Anil Deshmukh, president of the Maharashtra Federation of Junior College Teachers Organisation.