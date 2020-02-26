Taloja family deaths: police to now check medical history

With no leads on the deaths of the family of four whose decomposed bodies were found in their flat in Taloja on February 22, the police plan to look into their medical history.

According to the police, Nitesh Upadhyay (35), had killed his wife, Babli (30), and their daughter and son, eight and seven years old respectively, before committing suicide sometime in the first week of January. The bodies were found when their landlord, Rajesh Bharadwaj, opened the flat as the rent was unpaid for two months.

“There were two suicide notes, but neither mentioned the reason for the step. We called on a phone number found on some papers in the flat, which turned out to belong to Upadhyay’s brother. His two brothers reached Navi Mumbai on Monday and said they had been out of touch with the family for two years,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Ashok Dudhe said.

Babli’s sister’s husband also turned up at Taloja police station, and had the same story to tell.

The police have now decided to look into the medical history of the deceased. “To test them for ailments, blood is required, and the bodies are completely decomposed. We have not found any medical files in the house either. We will have to rely on forensic tests. The post-mortem reports are also awaited,” Mr. Dudhe said. Upadhyay had smashed his mobile phone and burnt all their identity cards.