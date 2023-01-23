Supreme Court dismisses CBI’s petition challenging bail granted to Anil Deshmukh

January 23, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on January 23 refused to entertain a petition by CBI against bail granted to former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud pointed to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for CBI, that the court had, similarly, in October last year refused an appeal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against bail granted to Mr. Deshmukh in a money-laundering case.

Though Mr. Mehta said the charges against Mr. Deshmukh was “serious”, the CJI replied that the Bench did not want to intervene.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the apex court’s refusal to entertain the CBI appeal was both “short and sweet”.

In October 2022, the apex court had said Mr. Deshmukh was over 70 years of age and ailing while confirming the High Court’s order of bail.

The case dates back to March 20, 2021, when then Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh wrote a letter to then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing Mr. Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits.