State seeks more seats in medical courses

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the State has sought more seats for medical courses from the Centre. “We have sought an increase of 1,700 undergraduate (UG) and 700 postgraduate seats. We are hoping to get the increment this year itself, especially for the UG,” Mr. Fadnavis said, ahead of his meeting with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi.

Mr. Fadnavis said open category candidates must be given as many or more seats than during previous admissions. “We currently have Socially and Educationally Backward Classes quota, and the Economically Weaker Sections will be applied from next year as per SC orders. While giving the benefit of reservation to those who need it, nobody should feel that their seats are being reduced. We are hopeful about the increment in the State,” he said.