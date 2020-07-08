State hits 2.17 lakh cases but hope floats in capital

Maharashtra recorded 5,134 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing its cumulative tally to 2,17,121. The State also reported 224 more fatalities, taking its death toll to 9,250.

Mumbai, however, saw an improvement with just 785 new cases being recorded, taking its case load to 86,509. With 64 more deaths, the city’s death toll has touched 5,002.

Of the total cases, 89,294 are active ones in the State, while the figure is 23,359 in Mumbai. State Health Department officials said 3,296 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,18,558. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate stands at 54.6%, while its case fatality is 4.26%.

Pune district reported more than 550 new cases as its total case tally reached 30,131. As many as 37 deaths were reported from Pune, taking the district’s toll to 926. Of the case tally, 14,892 are active ones, according to State health officials. The Pune district administration, however, said only 11,135 cases are active.

Surges in deaths were also reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Thane reported 20 more deaths, pushing its toll to 599, while Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 13 fatalities as its death toll rose to 161.

Mira-Bhayander reported 11 deaths, taking its total to 179. Thirteen more deaths were reported from Nashik, a hotspot in north Maharashtra, pushing the district’s death toll to 255. Nashik district saw a surge of 338 cases, taking its total cases to 5,816.

Spikes in cases were reported across the MMR. Thane reported 528 new cases to take the district’s total tally soaring over 19,000, while Kalyan-Dombivli reported 389 new cases, pushing its total case tally to 11,243.

Navi Mumbai added 126 fresh cases, taking its cumulative case tally to 9,426. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded sharp spikes as well, reporting 140 and 157 cases, respectively, to take their tallies to 4,995 and 6,474, respectively.

Aurangabad district, a hotspot in the Marathwada region, saw a rise of 190 new cases as its total case tally breached the 7,000-mark to reach 7,002, of which 3,506 are active cases.

“Till date, of a total of 11,61,311 laboratory samples, 2,17,121 (18.69%) have tested positive, with a little more than 29,000 samples across the State were tested on Tuesday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 6,31,985 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 45,463 are in institutional quarantine.