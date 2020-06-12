Mumbai

‘Stagger office timings in Mumbai’

Urban planner on tackling post-COVID-19 challenges

Mumbai needs to seriously consider staggered timings of offices and the city can’t really restart unless the suburban trains start functioning, urban planner Pankaj Joshi said on Thursday while speaking about the city’s post-COVID-19 challenges.

Implementing staggered timings will require cooperation from corporates, and many offices have already been moving away from South Mumbai, Mr Joshi pointed out at an online chat hosted by city-based organisation Gateway House on ‘Post-COVID Mumbai: Governance, Planning and Realignment.’

“We (Mumbai) still have not been able to get a hang of the (COVID-19) situation. We need to invest in our public health infrastructure. Fever clinics being held right now need to be held all year round,” he said. “Delhi has had mohalla clinics for a while now. The public health and disaster management infrastructure being augmented for Mumbai right now seems temporary,” Mr. Joshi added.

“In Mumbai, we see crowding every day at public toilets. We need to construct a toilet for every home, and if not that, for every two to three houses at least,” Mr. Joshi said.

Nitai Mehta, managing trustee of Praja Foundation, highlighted the need for devolution of powers in the city’s administration.

“We need to involve public representatives, NGOs and local people who know ground realities on issues such as migrants’ issues. Each State needs to look at implementation of Nagar Raj Bill. Imagine a Mayor of Mumbai as powerful as the CM. It has happened in New York,” Mr. Mehta said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 1:01:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/stagger-office-timings-in-mumbai/article31808666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY