St. George’s is ‘cleanest govt. hospital’

The State-run St. George’s Hospital has won the title of ‘Cleanest Government Hospital’ in Mumbai.
The hospital authorities were felicitated by the State Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray and Mayor Kishori Pednekar at an award ceremony on January 17.
The hospital’s medical superintendent Dr. Madhukar Gaikwad said that they had increased the number of dustbins and the staff was pushed to keep the out-patient department, wards, kitchen and all other premises clean.
