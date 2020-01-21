Mumbai

St. George’s is ‘cleanest govt. hospital’

more-in

The State-run St. George’s Hospital has won the title of ‘Cleanest Government Hospital’ in Mumbai.

The hospital authorities were felicitated by the State Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray and Mayor Kishori Pednekar at an award ceremony on January 17.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Dr. Madhukar Gaikwad said that they had increased the number of dustbins and the staff was pushed to keep the out-patient department, wards, kitchen and all other premises clean.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
hospital and clinic
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:11:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/st-georges-is-cleanest-govt-hospital/article30610645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY